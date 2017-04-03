1 dead from possible tornado as storms hit Carolinas

The mobile home in which a South Carolina man died. Photo from Ron Lee/WBTV.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WSPA) — A man in South Carolina died Monday afternoon when a possible tornado flipped his mobile home, officials said.

The deadly damage came as severe storms were moving through both states on Monday.

Many severe weather alerts were issued for counties in central North Carolina.

Authorities said that Jason Matthews, 66, died in Whitmire, South Carolina, when his mobile home flipped multiple times.

Authorities are having a hard time traveling to the deadly scene because so many trees have been knocked down.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina, said they’ve called the National Weather Service to visit the scene to confirm a tornado.

The National Weather Service reports a possible tornado touchdown in Laurens, S.C.

Joey Avery with Laurens County EMD says they see possible evidence of a tornado touchdown on Lakeview near Highway 14, north of the city of Lawrence.

He says there are no injuries and but that there are trees down in the location.

Emergency management vehicles are in the area and he said they are helping homeowners as much as they are able.

He says they won’t be able to classify it as a tornado for certain until National Weather Service officials visit the scene.

