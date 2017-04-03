3rd suspect charged in death of Fayetteville father of 4

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A third man has now been charged in the deadly shooting of a Fayetteville father in October 2016, police say.

Robert Michael Linton, 28, of the 4100 block of Jopy Circle, Fayetteville was nabbed in Florida, Fayetteville police said Monday.

Linton was sought in the death of a father of four children, Karlos Bembury, on October 16, police said.

Bembury, 42, was shot and killed as he stepped out of his shower at his Blayne Lane home at about 5:25 a.m. that day.

Linton is also charged with a robbery from August 2015, a robbery from October 2016 and robbery with a dangerous weapon from Nov. 23, 2016, Fayetteville police said.

Linton is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

Brenton Victor Nottingham, 31, and Keyelle Luavee Hassell were previously charged in Bembury’s death.