Alamance County man found with $7K cash, gun, cocaine in car following traffic stop

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Burlington man has been charged with multiple drug and firearm offenses following a traffic stop, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Krissean Lamara Tario Walker, 23, of Pleasant Grove Union School Road, was pulled over by deputies for a motor vehicle violation in the 1500 block of Rauhut Street in Burlington Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies conducted a search of Walker and his vehicle following the stop and an additional investigation. Deputies seized a .38 caliber revolver, 31.5 grams of cocaine, 30 dosage units of Adderall, 33.9 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $7,703 in U.S. currency, according to the sheriff’s office. Walker was also alleged to be a convicted felon.

Walker was charged with possession of firearm by felon, firearm with defaced/altered serial number, concealed weapon, trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of schedule II substance (amphetamine), possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II drugs, speeding, and failure to maintain travel lane.

Deputies arrested Walker and placed him in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $175,000 secured bond. He has since bonded out, according to court records.

Walker’s first court appearance is set for Monday.

