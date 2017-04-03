Authorities: Intoxicated NC man fired shots into his own apartment with girlfriend inside

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Burlington man has been charged with firing shots into his own apartment with his girlfriend inside, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to 334 Christopher Drive, Unit C, around 12:30 a.m. Monday in reference to reports of shots being fired into the unit.

Upon arrival, deputies found Ricky Lynn Capps, 42, of the above listed address, intoxicated and outside the home. Authorities also found multiple gunshots to the side of the home.

After investigating the incident, Capps was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities said that the unit was occupied by Capps’ girlfriend and two other people at the time that shots were fired.

No one was injured during the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Capps is being held at the Alamance County Detention Facility under a $150,000 secured bond.