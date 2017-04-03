Central NC under risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Central North Carolina is under a risk of severe weather for tonight.

A strong line of storms could move through, with the best timing for any severe weather to be from 6 p.m. until about midnight as any storms in the area move from the west to our east.

Areas southwest of Raleigh have been upgraded to a slight risk of severe weather. This means scattered severe storms are possible, along with a couple tornadoes. Downburst thunderstorm winds could reach over 50 mph. This could cause scattered wind damage to trees and power lines. As of now, large damaging hail is not expected in central North Carolina.

A marginal risk of severe weather remains in the Raleigh area, as well as north and east. This means that a random damaging storm will be possible, but the tornado threat in those areas should remain almost zero.

After showers and storms Monday night, skies will clear behind the storm system on Tuesday. Skies will become mostly sunny, but highs will be warm making it into the 80s with breezy west winds.