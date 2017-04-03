Chase suspect dies in head-on crash near Durham/Person county line, deputies say

ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver died in a crash that happened while he was being chased by authorities in Durham County on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident started around 3 p.m. when Person County deputies spotted a car that Roxboro Police wanted to track down, said Person County Chief Deputy Crabtree.

During the chase, the fleeing driver crossed into oncoming traffic on U.S. 501 north near the Durham/Person county line, Crabtree said.

The suspect’s SUV crashed head-on with another vehicle and then caught fire, Crabtree said.

The suspect died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol will be the primary investigator of the crash.