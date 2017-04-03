Coffee businesses booming in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re looking for a cup of Joe in Raleigh, there’s no shortage of options.

“It’s an exciting time to be in coffee in Raleigh for sure,” said A.J. Viola, owner of Brew Coffee Bar.

In fact, some might say the market is saturated.

“Well the thing with coffee is, especially in Raleigh, when one coffee shop is doing well we’re all kind of doing well,” said Francis Meyers, general manager at Sir Walter Coffee.

Sir Walter Coffee just opened up downtown.

“The whole concept is a coffee shop during the day and a cocktail bar at night,” said Meyers. “So, we’ve hired strong baristas and strong bartenders and our goal is to cross train the two.”

Those in the coffee business said the competition isn’t cutthroat. In fact, they’re excited when new shops open.

“We’ve always kind of thought about competing with, as opposed to competition against, when it comes to other coffee shops in the area,” said Viola. “We’ve never thought of it in the sense that there’s so much of the pie that you’re gonna get. As more shops open we all get better because of it.”

“The coffee business is real collegiate,” said Kevin Frazier, owner of Sir Walter Coffee. “Everybody supports each other. Like we all visit each other’s shops and everyone has been really kind and we all like to try each other’s stuff.”