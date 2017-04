BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one person died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Johnston County Monday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. near Benson, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Officials said the wreck happened in the northbound lanes near N.C. Highway 50/242, which is exit 79.

The crash scene was cleared within two hours after the wreck, the N.C. DOT said.

No other information was available.