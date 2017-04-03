Durham Public Schools superintendent announces retirement

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Bert L’Homme, superintendent of Durham Public Schools, announced he will retire August 4.

“We have made good progress in the last three years, and I had hoped to continue that work and complete my contract in 2020,” L’Homme said.” But the landscape of public education in our state and nation is shifting dramatically.”

L’Homme said he realized in January he couldn’t keep his position.

“It is hard to retire when the job’s not yet done. But in a progressive community such as Durham that stands for every child without exception, I have no doubt that the next superintendent will build on those accomplishments and move DPS into a great future,” L’Homme said.

He was hired as superintendent in July 2014. Before taking DPS’ top job, he was superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Washington, leading 96 schools that served more than 27,000 students, according to the DPS website.