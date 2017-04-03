Fans camp out for spots at Chapel Hill bars to watch UNC take on Gonzaga

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNNC) — Tonight is the big game and UNC has a shot at redemption as they try to win their sixth NCAA Tournament National Championship.

UNC takes on Gonzaga tonight in Phoenix. The game tips off at 9:19 p.m.

On Sunday, UNC students and fans were trying everything they could to lock down seats in bars and restaurants along Franklin Street for Monday’s NCAA Championship.

Chairs sat empty throughout Chapel Hill, but employees knew Monday night would be a different story.

“We’re already booked,” said Alissa Casetellon.

Castellon is a bartender at Might as Well on Franklin Street. Sunday she spent most of the day prepping for the crowds coming for the NCAA Championship game. She said she knows they will be busy.

“Even a week before, people were trying to call ahead,” she said.

Chris Cowden and his friends were able to lock down a reservation for the game, but he said he had to pull a few strings with his friends who manage bars and restaurants. Cowden says if you don’t have a reservation at this point, you’re probably not getting one.

“There are more students than seats,” he said.

And that statement couldn’t be truer than at He’s Not Here.

Hundreds lined up outside of the bar at the chance at watching the game there.

“I hope, hope, hope they can fit us all in there,” said Julie Dale.

Unfortunately for Dale, she was at the very end of the line. At the front Shelby Rawlins and Abby Perez already locked their wristbands to get in, but it took some dedication.

“From like 2’oclock to 6:15,” said Rawlins

“It’s been about four hours. It’s worth it though,” said Perez.

Four hours waiting for a spot at the bar, and that doesn’t even compare to the line at Top of the Hill.

“We know what it’s like to sleep on the streets and we’re willing,” said Elli Woodward.

Woodward was at the front of the line at Topo. She will be waiting all night until around 11 a.m. Monday for a ticket to watch the game and she wasn’t the only one.

The line stretched from the Columbia Street side of Topo around to the Franklin Street side. Students waited through the whole night, studying, playing board games and sleeping in the chilly April temperatures.

But they all said it’s worth it to see their Tar Heels win a championship.

If you don’t want to watch the game on Franklin Street, fans can go to the Smith Center for a title watch party.

The viewing party is open to the public with doors opening at 8 p.m. and the doors will open for students and faculty starting at 7:30 p.m.

Parking will be available for $5.