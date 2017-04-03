Fayetteville man charged with murdering his father-in-law

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged with shooting and killing his father-in-law, Fayetteville police said.

The shooting occurred Sunday in the 5000 block of Cooper Road.

Police identified the victim as Mark Lewis, 54, of the 300 block of Concord Road. The suspect has been identified as David Adam Wildhagen, 30, of the 5000 block of Cooper Road.

The shooting happened around 2:53 p.m. “when one male produced a handgun and shot the second male in the chest,” police said.

Wildhagen was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting shortly after police arrived on scene. He has since been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective Wooten with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-8630, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).