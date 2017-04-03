Florida man stabs ex-girlfriend to death with sword, deputies say

HERNANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – People in a Citrus County neighborhood were put on alert Sunday night while authorities searched for a man who they say stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death with a sword and then ran her over.

CLICK FOR MUGSHOT SLIDESHOW

Just before 10:30 pm on Sunday, deputies responded to a home on E. Benjamin St. after receiving a call that a woman was being stabbed.

When deputies arrived, they found Brandi Blevins, 42, of Hernando, dead in the front yard.

A witness who was also staying at the home told deputies that Eric Huffman, 41, of Hernando, ran away from the home.

The sheriff’s office immediately issued an Alert Citrus notification to every resident within a 1-mile radius asking them to lock their doors, to be on the lookout for an armed subject, and to call 911 if they saw anyone suspicious.

Nearby residents called 911 and said they saw Huffman in the area. While deputies, K9 teams and aviation crews were searching the area, a nearby neighbor told deputies there was a man on her back pool deck. Deputies responded to the residence and took Huffman into custody without incident.

During the investigation, detectives discovered Huffman had stabbed Blevins, his ex-girlfriend, with a large sword. Blevins was found deceased at the base of the front porch with multiple deep lacerations to her legs, thighs, torso and body. Blevins also had a large wound on the back of her head.

According to one witness, after Huffman stabbed Blevins, he ran to his truck and ran her over, then crashed the truck into a nearby tree. He then ran away from the home.

Detectives say Huffman confessed to stabbing Blevins.

He is charged with one count of premeditated murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The sheriff’s office said Huffman has a lengthy criminal history including burglary, resisting law enforcement and two recent arrests of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

“First and foremost – our thoughts and prayers are with those who were impacted by this horrible crime,” says Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “This is a perfect example of why Alert Citrus is such an important tool for our agency.

The sheriff’s office expressed appreciation to the public for being so responsive and calling our Communications Center after receiving the alert.