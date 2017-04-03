Florida woman, son found murdered hours after police told her stop calling 911

SANFORD, Fla. (KRON) – A Florida woman and her 8-year-old son were found shot dead Monday after police allegedly told her to stop calling.

Florida police released body cam video of their officers responding to a domestic disturbance call just three hours before the woman and her son were found dead.

Responding officers found Latina Herring and her boyfriend, Allen Cashe, arguing over keys.

Police were called twice by Herring, once to a gas station at 3:20 a.m. and 20 minutes later to a residence.

In the video, one officer can be heard saying, “She’s making false accusations. It’s the second time she’s done it.”

Police said Herring told them Cashe had a gun and he didn’t.

“We’re going to handle it. Just stop calling 911 and making accusations that you don’t know about,” said one officer in the video.

Since the couple hadn’t engaged in a physical altercation, police called it a civil matter so no arrests were made.

Hours later, Cashe allegedly shot Herring and her 8-year-old son to death with an AK-47.

He also attempted to kill her 7-year-old son, her father, and two bystanders.