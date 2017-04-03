Franklin Street packed in Chapel Hill as Tar Heel fans celebrate championship

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — In addition to more than 9,000 fans watching UNC win the NCAA Championship game in the Dean Dome Monday night, thousands came out to celebrate the win on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.

Just seconds after the Tar Heels defeated Gonzaga 71-65, hundreds of fans swarmed Franklin Street at Columbia Street, blocking the intersection.

Chapel Hill officials already warned fans not to light bonfires on the street after the game, but by midnight fans had already lit a fire in the middle of the intersection.

Also, by 11:50 p.m. three young men climbed a single street pole at the intersection.