Franklin Street packed in Chapel Hill as Tar Heel fans celebrate championship

By Published: Updated:
WNCN image from Top of the Hill Restaurant on Monday night.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — In addition to more than 9,000 fans watching UNC win the NCAA Championship game in the Dean Dome Monday night, thousands came out to celebrate the win on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.

Just seconds after the Tar Heels defeated Gonzaga 71-65, hundreds of fans swarmed Franklin Street at Columbia Street, blocking the intersection.

RELATED: LIVE: See Chapel Hill’s Franklin Street

Chapel Hill officials already warned fans not to light bonfires on the street after the game, but by midnight fans had already lit a fire in the middle of the intersection.

Also, by 11:50 p.m. three young men climbed a single street pole at the intersection.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s