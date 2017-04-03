Goldsboro High School administrator facing DWI charge, officials confirm

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro High School administrator was charged with driving while impaired in Lenoir County last month, officials have confirmed.

Maya Leonard Swinson is facing a charge of driving while impaired, according to online court records.

Swinson is an assistant principal at Goldsboro High School, Ken Derksen, director of communication services for Wayne County Public Schools, confirmed.

Swinson has been an employee of the Wayne County schools since August 2015, according to county schools officials.

She is on paid administrative leave, Derksen said. She is next due in court May 2.