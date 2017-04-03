Goldsboro man charged with at least 12 armed robberies in Wayne, Duplin counties

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man is facing at least a dozen robbery with a dangerous weapon charges after warrants were served on him while he was in jail on another armed robbery charge, the Goldsboro Police Department announced.

Warren Baker, Jr., 31, has been named as the suspect in nine armed robberies that occurred in Goldsboro between Aug. 31, 2016 and Jan. 28.

Police say Baker is suspected of committing armed robberies at the following locations across Goldsboro:

ABC Store located at 1316 W. Grantham St. on Aug. 31, 2016

Family Dollar located at 2529 E. Ash St. on Oct. 6, 2016

Subway Restaurant located at 101 Patetown Road on Oct. 16, 2016

Burger King located at 1901 N. Berkeley Blvd. on Oct. 21, 2016

Family Dollar located at 2529 E. Ash St. on Nov. 30, 2016

Hardees 1109 Eleventh St. on Dec. 8, 2016

A female victim who was in a parking lot at 601 Royal Ave. on Dec. 8, 2016

Dollar General located at 1400 W. Grantham St. on Dec. 9, 2016

Circle K located at 600 N. Spence Ave. on Jan. 28

Similar armed robberies occurred in other areas of Wayne County, as well as Duplin County, police said.

Baker was arrested on Feb. 7 following an armed robbery at the Starbucks located at 1445 Walter Reed Road in Fayetteville.

Baker was arrested later that day and placed in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $451,000 secured bond.

On March 8, warrants were secured on Baker and he was charged with one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, 12 counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, six counts of second-degree kidnapping, and three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, according to police.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office also filed charges against Baker.

The suspect was being held in Cumberland County but has now been transferred to Wayne County’s custody, police said.

The warrants obtained on March 8 were served on March 30 at the Wayne County Detention Center where Baker is now being held under a $600,000 secured bond on all charges.