Vance County student shot, killed at Henderson store

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Vance County high school student was shot and killed in Henderson on Sunday night, police said.

Officers found Talik Ahmad Harris, 18, shot at Party Pick Up on North Garnett Street in Henderson.

When medical workers arrived, they declared Harris dead, police said.

Family and friends said that Harris was a senior at Northern Vance High School.

On Monday afternoon, a small memorial was erected near the shooting scene. A balloon and small white cross marked the area where Harris was shot.

Police are investigating. They’re asking anyone who saw the shooting or was nearby when it happened to call them at (252) 438-4141.