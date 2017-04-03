More than 9,000 watch UNC game at Dean Dome in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — They call it Tar Heel nation for a reason.

Donning their Carolina Blue, more than 9,000 UNC fans gathered in the Dean Smith Center Monday night as the Tar Heels played in the NCAA Championship game.

“I’ve been for every championship game since 2005, so I love coming here every single time,” said fan Jordan Honan.

And they didn’t mince words. The fans were proud of their team.

“Really wanted to support the team and face paint is cheaper than I thought it was,” said UNC sophomore Nic Rardin. “Last year we came here for the national championship and they lost. This year we came so they could win.”

Theo Stone says he was raised as a Carolina fan and he wanted to bring his two young sons to the “Dean Dome,” so they’d learn early.

“This is the closest thing we could get to being in Arizona, but I think it’s even better. Cause it’s like a hometown feel,” Stone said.

The group Monday night were dedicated fans since many of them waited in the rain for hours to make sure they got a good seat.

Because of the heavy rain, they were let in about an hour early.

And what if you were from Phoenix, where the title game was located, but moved to Raleigh?

That was the case for Vanessa Weaver.

“Those tickets went so sky high. So no, I’m good right here. I’m good right here,” said UNC fan Weaver.