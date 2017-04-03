AT&T outage affecting NC government phone systems

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An AT&T outage that is affecting multiple states and companies is also impacting North Carolina government phone systems, officials said.
The outage was reported at 11:15 a.m.
“Our team has been in constant communication with AT&T throughout the day and we will continue monitoring the situation closely,” Acting Secretary and State Chief Information Officer Danny Lineberry said.
AT&T is working to find the source of the outage.
Lineberry encouraged anyone experiencing difficulty contacting North Carolina state government to use agency websites, email and social media.
AT&T issued a statement to CBS North Carolina amid the outages.
“Service is restoring for business voice customers affected by a software issue earlier today. We apologize to our customers who were affected,” the company said.