NC governor, 1st lady puts spotlight on metastatic breast cancer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Governor has declared April “Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

The First Lady read the proclamation Monday morning at a luncheon at the Executive Mansion. It was a way for North Carolinians living with the stage four disease to be honored, while also bringing awareness.

The treatable, but incurable condition is the second-leading cause of cancer death among women.

Monday, awareness efforts were focused on bringing more support and resources to our state.

“We want to focus on the fact that there are many of us that are what we call ‘Forever Fighters.’ We may not quite be a survivor, because we have breast cancer still, but we’re ‘Forever Fighters’ in still trying to manage the disease- and there are lots and lots of us,” said Pam Kohl, the Executive Director for Susan G Komen North Carolina Triangle to the Coast.

Two months ago, Kohl was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.

“Ten to fifteen years ago there weren’t a lot of metastatic breast cancer patients around to advocate for research, for dollars, for awareness,” Kohl told CBS North Carolina. “But now, we are living longer, so we have a statement, we want to be heard, and we want to have awareness that it’s very important to be fighting for the cure.”

It is estimated that 30 percent of all women who have had an early-stage breast cancer diagnosis will develop metastatic breast cancer even five-to-20 years after completing treatment for breast cancer.