NC inmate dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell

By and Published: Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Authorities in western North Carolina say a 40-year-old inmate is dead after being found unresponsive on his bed at dawn.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says Christopher Coe Boyd Jr. of Rattlesnake Mountain Road in Black Mountain was pronounced dead Monday after the early-morning discovery.

Boyd, who was self-employed, was being held for three days as part of his probation on a felony conviction that deputies didn’t describe.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Natalie Bailey said in an email that a jailer checked on Boyd around 6 a.m. after he didn’t come out of his cell for breakfast. Jail staff and paramedics tried to revive Boyd without success.

Jail staff and paramedics tried to revive Boyd without success.

Jailers indicated they last saw Boyd alive around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

The report also indicated that Boyd did not have any injuries and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s