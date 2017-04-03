NC student spiked teacher’s drink with cleaner, officials say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A student added a cleaning solution to a teacher’s drink at East Lee Middle School in Sanford, school system officials confirmed Monday.

Deputies investigated and determined the cleaning solution wasn’t toxic. The drink was tampered with on Tuesday of last week, according to school officials.

“The principal responded immediately when notified of the matter shortly after it occurred, including taking steps to ensure the teacher’s health and alerting the proper authorities,” the school system said in a prepared statement. “The district takes this incident very seriously, and investigation by appropriate school officials continues.”

School officials didn’t say exactly what consequences the student faces, citing confidentiality concerns.

