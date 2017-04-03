New US education chief DeVos visiting Fort Bragg school

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo, Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. DeVos bid to become education secretary could be in trouble. Two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, announced their opposition to DeVos in speeches on the Senate floor Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — New Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is visiting a North Carolina military installation to highlight the importance of children within armed forces communities.

DeVos planned to travel to Fort Bragg to tour a primary school on the Army post Monday morning, meeting students, parents and school leaders. It will be the first visit by President Donald Trump’s choice to carry out federal education policy to a school operated by the Department of Defense’s school system. The visit coincides with April being the “Month of the Military Child.”

A longtime advocate of charter and private schools, DeVos barely managed to win confirmation in the U.S. Senate in February. Vice President Mike Pence cast a tie-breaking vote after a 50-50 split on whether to approve her.

