Police seek help finding missing Clayton teen couple

Cody Lee Jolly-Bradford (left) and Christen Elizabeth Lovell in photos from Clayton officials.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities need help finding a teen couple who vanished early Monday morning, Clayton officials say.

The pair disappeared from the respective homes and parents reported them missing around 3 a.m., said Stacy Beard, a spokeswoman with Clayton.

Christen Elizabeth Lovell, 14, and Cody Lee Jolly-Bradford, 16, are in a relationship, Beard said in a news release.

“Lovell’s family realized she was not at home and then immediately called Jolly-Bradford’s home where his family confirmed their son was not home either,” Beard said.

When she vanished, Lovell was possibly wearing blue jeans with slits in the legs and black Nike shoes with white soles. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 220 pounds, with short blonde hair with a patch of faded green.

Jolly-Bradford is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 205 pounds, with short blond hair. His family is not sure what he was wearing, Beard said.

Jolly-Bradford left home with two backpacks — one red and the other was black and aqua.

If you’ve seen these teens or know where they might be, please call 911, the Clayton Police Department at 919-553-4611, or Clayton Crime Stoppers at 919-359-TIPZ (8479) where you can leave a tip and remain anonymous.

