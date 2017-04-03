Tar Heel fans flock to Phoenix



PHOENIX, Ariz. (WNCN) — Tar Heel fans from all over the country are in Phoenix for Monday night’s NCAA National Championship hoping to see UNC bring home a national championship.

“My favorite team is playing this weekend, (I) figured I might take a chance see if they couldn’t win a championship this year,” said Ray Burke who made the trip from Kinston to Arizona.

The game is also a hot ticket for West Coast fans, who rarely get the chance to see the Heels play in person.

“It’ll be exciting to finally see a game and THE game, the championship game,” Barry Petry of Phoenix said.

More than 77,000 fans will be filling up the University of Phoenix Stadium Friday night.