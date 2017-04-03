Teen sought in NC mall shooting that killed young woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a teen charged in a deadly shooting at Independence Mall on Saturday.

Police have charged 19-year-old Traneta Shanaia Campbell of Wilmington with first-degree murder. She’s accused of killing 24-year-old Catherine Ruth Ballard outside of the Ruby Tuesday in the parking lot of Independence Mall.

Campbell is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds with short, dark hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of “Lawahna” on her right arm and may have a ring through her septum.

Anyone with information on Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.” All texts to Text-A-Tip are anonymous.

Campbell was convicted in New Hanover County in 2015 of larceny, speeding to elude arrest, and resisting an officer.

She was given probation and a suspended sentence for those offenses.

