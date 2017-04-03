Washington homeowner arrested after shooting, killing intruder in the shower

BELFAIR, Wash. (AP/CBS) — Detectives with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed a home intruder.

CBS affiliate KIRO reports that officials say they arrested the homeowner after he shot an intruder, who was taking a shower.

The intruder, identified as 31-year-old Nathaniel Joseph Rosa from Bothell, was killed, officials say.

The shooting occurred on East Trails Road just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to Twitter that “there is more to the story.”

Authorities say the homeowner was in his house and went to check on the property next to his when the shooting occurred.

Sheriff’s Lieutenant Travis Adams says the man owns both properties and runs a business out of a building on the second property.

When the homeowner arrived on the second property, he found a screen off the window and the door kicked in. The homeowner went in and saw the intruder in the shower.

Detectives say the homeowner went back to his home, got a gun and returned to the other house and shot the intruder multiple times.

He was arrested for investigation of second-degree murder.