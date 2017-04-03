Woman stabs 2 victims during argument in Fayetteville, police say

Verinique Franchesca Fuelto (Fayetteville Police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 34-year-old woman is facing charges after Fayetteville police said she stabbed two people during an argument Monday morning.

Around 9 a.m., three people, including Verinique Franchesca Fuelto, were at a home on Harrison Street when an argument began.

Fayetteville police said Fuelto pulled out a knife and stabbed a 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, causing multiple injuries.

Fuelto, 34, was charged with two county attempted first-degree murder and two counts assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Fuelto was taken to Cumberland County Detention Center where she remains on no bond.

Fuelto and the two victims knew each other before the incident, police said.

