Young woman dies after NC park shooting, suspect on the run

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) — A female who was shot in a Gaston County park Monday afternoon died at the hospital.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in River Street Park in Mount Holly.

This is on North River Street off of East Charlotte Avenue. Police confirmed a person was taken to an area hospital.

The victim’s name has not been released, but police said she was a young female.

Officials said as of 4 p.m. that no one had been taken into custody. Officers could be seen checking the bathrooms at the park with guns drawn.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting.

