Young woman dies after NC park shooting, suspect on the run

By Published: Updated:
Officers could be seen checking the bathrooms at the park with guns drawn. WBTV photo

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) — A female who was shot in a Gaston County park Monday afternoon died at the hospital.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in River Street Park in Mount Holly.

This is on North River Street off of East Charlotte Avenue. Police confirmed a person was taken to an area hospital.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The victim’s name has not been released, but police said she was a young female.

Officials said as of 4 p.m. that no one had been taken into custody. Officers could be seen checking the bathrooms at the park with guns drawn.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s