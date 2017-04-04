Arrest made in Fayetteville McDonald’s robbery

James Thomas Johnson (Fayetteville Police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 35-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the March 13 robbery of a Fayetteville McDonald’s, police said.

James Thomas Johnson, of Fayetteville faces a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Around 7 a.m. on March 13, police said the robbery suspect entered the McDonald’s, located at 1942 Pamalee Drive, and walked behind the counter with a handgun and demanded money from the manager.

The manager gave the man money and he then fled the store in an unknown vehicle.

Johnson was arrested without incident and is being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

No other information was immediately available.

