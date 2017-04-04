Boy missing in North Myrtle Beach after last being seen along shoreline

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – An alert from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public safety says officers are searching the beach area for a missing boy.

An alert sent out at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday says North Myrtle Beach police are searching for a 6-year-old boy named Bobby, whose last name was not provided.

Officials said Bobby was last seen on the beach near 46th Avenue South.

The alert says the little boy is wearing an orange and blue bathing suit with palm trees. A photo of Bobby was released by North Myrtle Beach officials around 4:15 p.m.

Anyone who has seen the child is asked to call North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety at 843-280-5511.