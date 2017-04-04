Credit card taken from Chatham County high school used at Walmart, deputies say

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chatham County man used a credit card stolen from a vehicle parked at a county high school to buy items at a local gas station and a Walmart, deputies said.

Hiquan Henderson Cole, 20, of 564 New Hope Church Road in Chatham County, is charged with one count of felony identity theft, one count of financial card fraud and one county of felony obtaining property by false pretense, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

The card’s owner reported that her purse was stolen from her vehicle on Dec. 5, 2016, at Northwood High School.

Purchases totaling just under $100 were made using victim’s the credit card the same day from Cruizers Gas Station in Pittsboro and Walmart of Chapel Hill, deputies said.

Deputies used surveillance footage from the stores to identify Cole, deputies said.

Cole is due in court in Pittsboro on April 17.