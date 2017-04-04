Durham charter school appeals to keep high school open after diploma scandal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The fight continues to keep a charter school open in Durham.

On Tuesday, Kestrel Heights Charter School board members presented an appeal to the state after a decision to close the high school this summer.

Wiping away tears, parents at Kestrel Heights listened to the fight to keep the high school.

“This is about children and that’s what makes me cry,” said Zawadi Powell, a parent. “Because it just seems that no one is really considering the fate of these children.”

Zawadi has to find her children another high school for next year.

“I don’t see any other option for me and I don’t think that they are even considering me or my children at all,” she said.

Last month, the State Board of Education granted Kestrel Heights a 3-year charter for grades K-8, while demanding the school close the high school.

The decision came after an internal investigation found 160 graduates received diplomas they did not earn since 2008, including 22 during the last school year.

Both the State Department of Public Institution and Kestrel Heights board members presented their cases in Raleigh Tuesday.

“Kestrel Heights Charter School has never understood its tremendous responsibility to properly educate students within their charge,” said Deanna Townsend-Smith, the assistant director for the North Carolina Department of Public Institution.

“Each and every time they have given us an issue, we have corrected it and put procedures in place that rectify that situation,” said Glenna Boston, vice-chairwoman for the Kestrel Heights’ school board.

The guidance counselor and principals responsible for the issue no longer work at the school, and parents think that’s enough.

They are asking for the state to focus on the students impacted.

“They are so interested in the statutes, they are so interested in the regulations, in the rules, they are so worried about what precedent does this set for other schools, and they don’t think about our children,” said Zawadi, referring to state leaders.

The review panel gave both sides until noon Wednesday to submit a summary of their arguments.

A final decision on whether to close the high school for three years will be made on Thursday.