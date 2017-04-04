Fayetteville pinwheel ceremony honors child abuse victims

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday, officials and residents gathered in Fayetteville to remember child abuse victims. April is child abuse prevention month.

The event was a reminder that every child deserves to live in a safe and loving environment.

As thousands of cars passed along Rowan Street, drivers passed several blue and silver pinwheels with special meaning.

“The pinwheels represent the life of each child, the energy that’s involved.” said Cumberland County judge Robert Stiehl.

A total of 773 children were abused in Cumberland County and surrounding areas last year alone, according to the Child Advocacy Center.

The center has served children from multiple counties for more than two decades, partnering with more than a dozen agencies.

“Many people aren’t aware of the services we have and the fact that we have a child advocacy center that will pull it all together one time, so these children aren’t having to repeat their stories to five and six different strangers,” said Tiffany Whitfield, another Cumberland County judge.

A number of local officials attended Tuesday’s event.

Two pink pinwheels were planted in memory of 2-year-old Serenity Freeman and 4-day old Genesis Freeman. The sisters were found stabbed to death in Hoke County on March 25th. Their father now faces murder charges.

Cornell Jones, an elementary school art teacher, designed a mural inside the center where the girls names now shine.

“Saturday when I put those up, It was a difficult moment for me,” he said. “I’ve had other students in past that have unfortunately had the same experience.”

As agencies fighting child abuse agree the first step is awareness that help is available.

“Talk about what happened, tell somebody what’s happened, and that’s an important step for them,” said Jan Rogers of the Child Advocacy Center. “And it’s ok to do that”

Monday, the Child Advocacy Center will host a special night of awareness surrounding child abuse, including a screening of “Spotlight,” a movie about the Boston Globe’s work uncovering stories of abuse at the hands of priests. The event will include remarks from Phil Saviano, a whistleblower involved in the story. More information is available here.