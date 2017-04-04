Fayetteville police seek help finding 2 teens who vanished Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for Fayetteville teen siblings who were last seen over the weekend.

The pair left their home in the 7600 block of Decatur Drive together, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Rahim Young, 13, and his sister Nazirah Young, 16, were last seen just before 10 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Rahim Young is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark khaki pants when he vanished.

Nazirah Young is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and tights.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Rahim Young or Nazirah Young, they are asked to immediately call 911, contact Detective S. Conrad with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-9886, or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted by visiting http://www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org/send_a_tip.aspx and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).