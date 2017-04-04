Florida hunters nab 10 pythons in 10 days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Ten Burmese pythons have been removed from South Florida in the past ten days, thanks to a python elimination program that pays people to hunt for the snakes.

The South Florida Water Management District introduced the program to protect the Everglades from the invasive pythons.

The hunt kicked off on March 25. Participants are paid $8.10 an hour up to eight hours daily. The hunters get additional payment depending on the size of the python they eliminate, and if they can eliminate a nest with eggs.

The largest snake captured so far was more than 15 feet long and 135 pounds. Hunter Patrick Campbell earned $350 for his kill.

The program runs through June.

