Kellyanne Conway to be keynote speaker at NCGOP convention

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Kellyanne Conway will be the keynote speaker at the North Carolina Republican Party’s state convention in June, officials said.

Statee Party Chairman Robin Hayes announced Conway will be at the NCGOP’s convention in Wilmington on June 3.

“I am absolutely delighted that Kellyanne has agreed to be a keynote speaker at our state convention,” Hayes said. “Her nonstop passion and dedication is inspiring to all. She’s an integral piece of the Republican Party as a whole, and we thank her greatly for her willingness to support our state party.”

Conway currently serves as a top adviser to President Donald Trump. She also was the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign.

North Carolina Democratic Party Executive Director Kimberly Reynolds released a statement that read in part:

“This will be an unparalleled opportunity for Conway and NCGOP leadership to swap ‘alternative facts’ and discuss Senator Berger’s pioneering use of fake headlines.”