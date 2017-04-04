Man dressed as woman steals steaks from NC Walmart, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Salisbury say a man dressed as a woman stuffed $85 worth of steak into his pocketbook at Walmart on Saturday.

According to the report, the suspect was described as a man wearing a pink hoodie and carrying a large shoulder bag. The man had “what appeared to be breasts,” and a mustache.

The man put $85.36 worth of steaks into the pocketbook and walked out.

He was last seen getting into a bluish-green Honda with a white hood. The car is missing the rear bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/.

