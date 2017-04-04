Man may have info about deadly drive-by shooting, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a man who might have information about a deadly drive-by shooting that happened last month.

The shooting happened in broad daylight on March 22 along the 1300 block of Turnpike Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The victim, Jason McKnight, 34, of Rochester Drive, was hit in the head when several gunshots were fired from a vehicle, police said.

One man has already been arrested in the deadly shooting.

Now, detectives believe Carlos J. McLean, 35, has information about the shooting, police said in a news release.

“Mr. McLean has not been charged with any crime and is only believed to have information pertinent to this on-going investigation,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).