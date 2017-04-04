Missing teen girl last seen at Wake County high school, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest authorities have issued an alert for a missing teen girl.

Sarah Mae Smith, 15, was last seen Heritage High School on Forestville Road and is “endangered,” according to an alert from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Smith was last seen around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, officials said.

Smith is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 235 pounds, with black should-length hair and brown eyes, the alert said.

She was last seen wearing a taupe colored sweater that extends below her hip with a blue short-sleeve shirt, white denim pants and black crossover casual shoes, according to officials.

Smith, who has a small scar on the top of her left thigh, also had several rings on her fingers and a black and white leather wristband on one of her wrists.

Anyone with information about Smith should call Officer J. McArthur at the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150.