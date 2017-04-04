NC hospital employees sickened after eating baked goods with marijuana

By Published:

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several employees at a Statesville hospital were sickened after investigators say they accidentally ate baked goods that had marijuana baked in them.

According to officials at Davis Regional Medical Center, the incident happened March 19. Hospital officials say baked goods were brought into the emergency room, where “several employees consumed them.”

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Officials say the department director recognized the situation and “took action to alert authorities and treat the affected employees.”

A police investigation determined the person who brought the baked goods into the hospital was not aware marijuana was in them. Police ruled the incident an accident.

Hospital officials say no patient care was impacted during the incident and they are “committed to providing patients with safe care and appreciate the timely action of our director to manage the situation.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s