NC hospital employees sickened after eating baked goods with marijuana

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several employees at a Statesville hospital were sickened after investigators say they accidentally ate baked goods that had marijuana baked in them.

According to officials at Davis Regional Medical Center, the incident happened March 19. Hospital officials say baked goods were brought into the emergency room, where “several employees consumed them.”

Officials say the department director recognized the situation and “took action to alert authorities and treat the affected employees.”

A police investigation determined the person who brought the baked goods into the hospital was not aware marijuana was in them. Police ruled the incident an accident.

Hospital officials say no patient care was impacted during the incident and they are “committed to providing patients with safe care and appreciate the timely action of our director to manage the situation.”