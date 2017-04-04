NC mother and daughter have been missing for 4 days, police say

Published:
Eva Jones and Tiffany Cartwright (Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington mother and daughter are missing and police investigators are working to find them.

Eva Jones, 60, and her daughter, Tiffany Cartwright, 35, of Wilmington, were last seen March 31 around the midday hour, according to the Wilmington Police Department. A missing persons report was filed on the women late Monday afternoon.

Jones has blonde hair and blue eyes, and Cartwright has brown hair and hazel eyes. Investigators say the two may be traveling between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach in a 2002 silver Saturn with a license plate YZA-5017.

Anyone with information should call WPD at 910-343-3600, or submit information through text-a-tip.

