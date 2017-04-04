Pair arrested after NC teen hands out pot candy at school, officials say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) — A couple was arrested after deputies say a West Iredell Middle School student brought candy that contained marijuana to school Thursday.

Deputies say the 14-year-old student gave the candy to at least three other students before school officials realized what happened and notified the school resource officer.

After interviewing several students and contacting the parents, officials identified 36-year-old Samantha L. Braaksma as the student’s mother and 31-year-old Joshua D. White as the mother’s boyfriend.

Deputies went to their home on Jordan Crest Lane where deputies say they “located numerous bags of marijuana and marijuana candy in the bedroom and bathroom of Braaksma and White.”

The total weight of the marijuana and candy found was 1.94 pounds. Deputies also seized 14 grams of marijuana from the room of Braaksma’s 16-year-old son, Ethan Aldridge.

Braaksma and White were both charged with possession with intent to sell and or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and two counts each for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

White was given a $30,000 bond and Braaksma was given a $20,000 secured bond.

White is out on bond for felony possession of marijuana.

Deputies say juvenile services will be contacted in regards to charges on the juvenile. Aldridge was charged with possession of marijuana.

