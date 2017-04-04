Pair getting tattoos left screaming toddlers in car

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Police say a mother and her adult daughter left two small children unattended in the back of a car while the adults were getting tattoos.

The Panama City News Herald reports that police arrested 45-year-old Shannon Anderson and 21-year-old Hannah Anderson on March 24.

The Panama City Beach Police Department says officers discovered a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old in the back seat of a pickup truck parked outside a tattoo parlor. Police say the children were crying and screaming.

Officers found the mother and daughter getting tattooed inside the business, and discovered they had not left the shop for 30 minutes to check on the children.

The pair was charged with child neglect and marijuana possession before being released from jail after posting bond.