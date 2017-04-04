Police: 13-year-old California girl jumped out of moving vehicle to escape rapist

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Sonoma County deputies arrested a 50-year-old Napa man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on Saturday.

Deputies arrested Timothy Lee Marble around 5:40 a.m. Monday near Highway 1 at South Harbour Way in Bodega Bay.

Deputies were responding to an emergency call after a man said his 13-year-old companion jumped out of his moving vehicle.

While at the scene, the 13-year-old girl came out of the bushes and told deputies the suspect had raped her, officials said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was later reunited with her mother.

The girl revealed to detectives that on the evening of March 30 she got into an argument with her mother and ran away from her home in Napa.

She met Marble on March 31 around 3 a.m. at a Shell gas station in Napa.

She and marble began talking and the suspect convinced her to get into his red Chevy pickup truck so he could give her a ride, officials said.

The girl alleges that Marble drove her to an unknown location and they smoked marijuana together.

He then made sexual advances towards the victim which she rejected, deputies said.

She was tied to a nearby tree and sexually assaulted, she told deputies.

The suspect and the victim got back into the vehicle and he convinced her to use methamphetamine, even injecting her with the drug by using a syringe, authorities said.

Marble later cut the victim’s leg with a razor and knife and scratched his name into her skin, which was visible to detectives.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was sexually assaulted two more times by Marble while in his truck.

The 13-year-old girl feared for her life and jumped out the moving vehicle, she told authorities.

Marble was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and charged with numerous accounts of sexual acts with a minor, kidnapping and child abuse.