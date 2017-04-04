Police seek pair of NC teen girls missing since Sunday

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherfordton Police Department is asking for help finding a pair teen girls who went missing from the town on Sunday.

Both girls were last seen Sunday at their homes. Emily Caroline Bare, 17, lives on Bent Creek Drive and 16-year-old Allison Bailey Oates lives on Washington Street.

Bare has brownish-blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Oates has brownish-red hair, stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Police say both left home without money, identification or any of their medication.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Rutherfordton Police Department at (828) 287-5062 or the Rutherford County Communication Center at (828) 286-2911.