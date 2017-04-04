Raccoon killed by Raleigh dog tests positive for rabies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh raccoon that was killed by a dog last week turned out to have rabies, officials said.

The incident happened on Friday in the 3900 block of Lewis P Olds Wynd, according to a news release from Raleigh officials.

A raccoon was killed during “a confrontation” with a dog in northeast Raleigh, officials said.

“The raccoon was collected and transported to a lab, where it tested positive for rabies,” officials said.

The rabies vaccination for the dog was current.

Concerns about animal behavior should be reported immediately by calling (919) 831-6311.

Wake County health officials said the following tips will help minimize rabies risks:

Residents should not approach animals that they do not know.

Residents should ensure their pets have a current rabies vaccination. If a pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended. Outdoor pets should be kept inside until they receive booster vaccines.

Do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs.

Do not leave trash or food outside, unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid.

If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight.

If a pet comes into contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact a veterinarian immediately.