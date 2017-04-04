Raccoon killed by Raleigh dog tests positive for rabies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh raccoon that was killed by a dog last week turned out to have rabies, officials said.
The incident happened on Friday in the 3900 block of Lewis P Olds Wynd, according to a news release from Raleigh officials.
A raccoon was killed during “a confrontation” with a dog in northeast Raleigh, officials said.
“The raccoon was collected and transported to a lab, where it tested positive for rabies,” officials said.
The rabies vaccination for the dog was current.
Concerns about animal behavior should be reported immediately by calling (919) 831-6311.
Wake County health officials said the following tips will help minimize rabies risks:
- Residents should not approach animals that they do not know.
- Residents should ensure their pets have a current rabies vaccination. If a pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended. Outdoor pets should be kept inside until they receive booster vaccines.
- Do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs.
- Do not leave trash or food outside, unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid.
- If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight.
- If a pet comes into contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact a veterinarian immediately.