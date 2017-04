RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man faces a felony charge after police said he abused an 8-year-old who was in his care.

CLICK FOR MUGSHOT SLIDESHOW

Derek Tyrone Mack, 29, was charged with felony intentional child abuse stemming from incidents in late December.

The 8-year-old suffered multiple bruises and scars on their arms, legs and buttocks, warrants say.

The abuse is said to have occurred between December 20 and 23 while the child was in Mack’s care.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.