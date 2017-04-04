SC Uber driver charged after police find fake badge, gun in car

David Stanley Hubbard (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Uber driver has been arrested after police say they found a fake police badge and loaded gun inside his vehicle.

Folly Beach Public Safety tells news outlets 57-year-old David Stanley Hubbard was running sirens in his 2007 Honda Pilot when he picked up passengers from downtown Charleston on Saturday.

The passengers say Hubbard discussed “killing people and chasing murderers.” They jumped out of the car when he came to a red light and flagged down police.

Police say they found a fake U.S. Marshal badge, plug-in police lights, a stolen license plate, handcuffs and a semi-automatic pistol with two loaded magazines.

Hubbard was being held on $100,000 bond on charges of impersonating a police officer and carrying concealed weapons. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

