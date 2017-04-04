Stolen gun found in SUV after chase ends in deadly crash, Person County deputies say

ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators are still trying to figure out why a man fled a traffic checkpoint in Roxboro Monday afternoon and ended up in a fiery crash that took his life and injured another driver.

Roxboro police said they never expected their routine license check would turn into something that resulted in a loss of life.

David Hess, the Roxboro police chief, is calling the deadly crash a tragedy.

“I heard a vehicle going really fast followed by several police officers. It caught my attention, I looked over as it went across the median and flipped over,” said Kim Ball, who witnessed the crash.

The chase ended in a head-on crash along U.S. Highway 501 at the Durham-Person county line.

Almost immediately upon impact, the 2006 Nissan SUV burst into flames with its driver trapped inside.

Person County deputies say the driver had already crossed the median intentionally once before during the chase.

“He was going south toward Durham and went across the median back toward Roxboro and then went back around the median and went south again until the point he crashed and hit another vehicle head-on,” said Person County Chief Deputy Kevin Crabtree.

Roxboro’s police chief said that his officers never asked that the vehicle be pursued, even after the driver appeared to avoid the traffic checkpoint around 2:45 p.m.

Also, Person County deputies say when they spotted the SUV they weren’t going to pursue it either.

“When we called in the plate, the suspect pulled a hood over his head and took off,” Crabtree said. “It ended up in a pursuit.”

As the SUV burned, investigators could hear ammunition exploding during the fire.

Officials later recovered what they say was a stolen handgun from the burned vehicle.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the other car’s driver as 45-year-old Earl Bailey of Timberlake.

A family friend said Bailey, who was seriously injured, is a lucky guy.

“I didn’t know the extent of it, just that it was a head-on. I didn’t know how bad it would be, but God is good,” said Lamont Wyer, who grew up with Bailey.

The man who was in the burned vehicle has still not been identified.